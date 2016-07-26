Maintenance Work Closes Trail at Devils Tower in August

(Devils Tower, Wyo.) A three phase trail maintenance project will temporarily close sections of the 1.3 mile Tower Trail while park rangers apply a sealant to the paved trail around the base of Devils Tower. Park visitors will be able to walk the open sections of the trail while some approaches to climbing routes will be limited or may need to be temporarily closed during the project.

"The 5 day partial closures of the trail are the quickest way to accomplish the project and still allow visitors to walk portions of the Tower Trail," said Superintendent Tim Reid. "The sealant project is critical preventative maintenance necessary to provide a protective coating and a non-skid coating for a safe trail for visitors to walk on."



Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5 the trail west of the Y to the Halfway Point will be closed.

Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12 the trail east of the Y to the Halfway Point will be closed.

Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19 the approach trail and the Y areas will have limited access to and from the Tower Trail.

The trail is scheduled to be open during weekends. You can check at the visitor center or the climbing registration office for specific route information to see what approaches are being affected.



#county17 #news