Recent arrests around Laramie County





Note: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has not sent book-in sheets for Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24. The following is for Monday, July 25.





Jonathon Alvarado, 31, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.





David Carreto, 47, Cheyenne, Domestic Violence and Domestic Battery.





Zachary Crank, 27, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication and Parking Violation.





Salvador Flores, 31, transient, Probation/Parole Violation.





Shilo Gifford, 32, Cheyenne, Domestic Battery.





Christopher Hicks, 28, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.





Jessie Kretz, 25, La Monte, Calif., Possession of a Powdery Substance.





Michael Kruze, 51, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.





Douglas Lemley, 32, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Joshua Lemon, 22, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.





Matthew Mcgunigal, 56, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.





Kirk Miller, 36, Cheyenne, Domestic Battery.





Randi Phelps, 27, Cheyenne, Fighting/Riotous Conduct and Resisting Arrest.





Paula Pino, 37, Cheyenne, Probation/Parole Violation.





Dustin Pixley, 36, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Jose Pulido, 49, Greeley, Colo., Possession of Marijuana-type drug.





Benhart Simon, 41, transient, Public Intoxication and Unlawful Entry into House.





Jimmy Smith, 25, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.