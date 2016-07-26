Dispatch for Tuesday, July 26th









China Delfino, 22, Gillette, probation violation. Wesley Dicken, 27, Newcastle, bench warrant. Johnathon Franklin, 18, Gillette, DUS, bench warrants, cited for no license plates and no insurance. Audrey Hazlett, 35, Gillette, public intoxication. Hector Jimenez-Herrera, 25, Gillette, strangulation, assault and battery, interference with an officer. Christopher Lara, 22, Gillette, bond revocation. Hope Mooso, 20, Gillette, bench warrant. Jerry Morgan, 57, Coffeeville KS, public intoxication, interference with an officer. Daniel Nunes, 33, Gillette, bond revocation. John Pierini, 42, Gillette, bench warrant. Chad Pippin, 44, Gillette, public intoxication. Paul Renaud, 51, Gillette, bench warrant. Richard Rodgers, 60, Gillette, DUI, cited for failing to report an accident and improper backing. His blood alcohol level was .08 at detention. Dewey J Sanders Jr., 44, Gillette, DUI.





(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for July 25th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.