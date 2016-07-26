Another Cheyenne man killed in another fatal crash

A fatal crash south of Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 25th has resulted in the death of 81- year-old Cheyenne resident Richard Weeks. The crash occurred at 9:03 a.m. on the 25th near mile post 00.20 on Interstate 25 approximately seven miles south of Cheyenne at the Colorado state line.





Weeks was operating a 2004 Honda motorcycle and had stopped at the I-25 southbound pullout at the "Welcome To Colorado" sign. Weeks then attempted to cross the I-25 southbound lanes in an apparent attempt to cross toward the interstate crossover. As Weeks attempted to cross the southbound lanes, he was struck by a southbound 2006 Chevrolet pickup driven by 45-year-old Wellington, Colorado resident Ralph Houdeshell despite Houdeshell applying emergency braking to avoid a collision.





Weeks was wearing a helmet but still sustained fatal injuries on scene. Houdeshell and three passengers in the Chevy truck were not injured.





Careless driving is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash that marked the 52nd highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 80 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.



