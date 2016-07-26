New web camera features Red Canyon route between Lander and Farson

A new Wyoming Department of Transportation web camera has been installed on Wyoming 28 in Red Canyon, and the images are available for viewing.







The new web camera is located at milepost 58 on Wyoming 28, about 23 miles south of Lander. The web camera is operated by solar cells and a wind generator.





"The images are awesome," said WYDOT ITS Technician Tommy Scott of Lander.





Images taken by the new web camera are available here.





Images captured by the web camera are updated every 5 minutes to www.wyoroad.info , and the images include photographs taken in several directions, including northeast and southwest, the Wyoming 28 road surface, and an iconic photograph of Red Canyon.













Photos: h/t WYDOT / Pitchengine Communities





