Burning trash the cause of yesterday's fire on 17 Mile Road





The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department and BIA Forestry responded to the fire and upon arrival firefighters had the fire contained within 5 minutes. There was no damage to any structures.





Kim Wells, Riverton Fire Captain, noted that yesterday's calm winds contributed to keeping the fire contained.





#county10 #news

Yesterday's fire at 1605 17 Mile Road was reportedly started by someone burning trash. The fire spread through some weeds to 4 abandoned vehicles and eventually burned about 1/2 acre of grass.