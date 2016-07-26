Bromley Real Estate to Sponsor Second Annual T-Bird Trek

The Bromley Real Estate Company is once again the title sponsor for the Casper College Alumni Association T-Bird Trek featuring a half marathon, 10k, and 5k on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.

"We are delighted that The Bromley Real Estate Company has stepped forward again as the title sponsor of the T-Bird Trek and truly appreciate their support of the Casper College Alumni Association's efforts,” said Linda Nix, associate director of alumni relations.

“The T-Bird Trek is the signature annual event for the alumni association and is aimed at engaging a large number of Casper and Wyoming participants as well as other runners from surrounding states,” Nix said.

Registrations are now being accepted for the event. Those who register by Monday, Aug. 15 will pay $60 to participate in the half marathon, $80 for the two-person half marathon, $40 for the 10k, and $25 for the 5k. After August 15 the fees will be $70 for the half marathon, $90 for the two-person relay, $45 for the 10k, and $35 for the 5k. According to Nix, children 12 and under run free in the 5k with a registered adult. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs.

According to Nix, the T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for September 18, the day will also include free musical entertainment and brunch.

Gold Level Sponsors include:

KCWY TV, Casper Star-Tribune, Townsquare Media, CVB, Star Tribune Communications, Oil City, and Black Hills Bentonite.

Silver Level Sponsors include:

Be Strong Be Free, Biolife, Hilltop National Bank, Ingram|Olheiser Injury and Trial Attorneys, Lincoln Financial Advisors, Adbay, Wind City Physical, Casper Marathon, Casper Chase, R&R Rest Stops, Windy City Striders, Rocky Mountain Sound and Light, 1890, Ramkota, University of Wyoming at Casper, Central Wyoming Skin Care, Cassity Dental Arts, Nissan of Casper, West Winds Magazine, Pepsi, GW Mechanical, Jonah Bank, Wind City Dental, Bargreen Ellingston, Summit Medical Center, Hilston Appraisals, and Lenhart, Mason and Associates.

Bronze Level Sponsors:

Hilton Garden Inn and CAEDA.

or contact Nix at racedirector@caspercollege.edu , 307-268-2218 , or 800-442-2963 , extension 2218. For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor click here

#sponsored #oilcity #news #whatshappening #county10 #springcity #dally #shortgo #county17 #reboot #buckrail

