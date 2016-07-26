Local Entrepreneur Develops OTG Packs to Keep Adventurers Safe, Comfortable and Energized

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Last summer, Megan Peterson was out climbing with her boyfriend. On the hike out to Blacktail Butte, they realized that they forgot some essentials-sunscreen, energy bar etc."

“We thought- I wish there was something small and compact that we could grab with everything in it we need,” said Peterson.

From there, she began researching if something like this existed. When she found there was nothing like it, she started work on her new business OTG Packs

OTG (On The Go) Packs are small, light-weight (4-ounce) packs that contain basic outdoor essentials. The packs include items such as sunscreen, insect repellent, Ibuprofen, lip balm, a bandage, sanitizing wipes, a safety tool, water flavor additive and an energy bar. Winter packs and a kid-friendly pack are also available. The packaging is recyclable and/or reusable. Peterson said she can also customize packs for specific businesses or events.

"My goal was to provide the 3-4 million people who come through this town every year with something small and lightweight that they can just grab and go- whether it's hiking, boating, skiing or some other activity. This area is so amazing and I want individuals to stay safe, comfortable and energized while exploring it." said Peterson.



In just the last year, Peterson as been able to develop the product and get OTG Packs into several local retailers including Elevated Grounds, Headwall Sports, Teton Mountaineering, Treetop Adventure at Snow King and all of the visitor centers in Grand Teton National Park​.

As many people in Jackson, OTG Packs isn’t Peterson’s only endeavor. She also owns a photography business, Megan Peterson Photography , where she shoots events, portraits, family photos, and more.

Feature Photo: (Left) Megan Peterson and (Right) OTG Packs. h/t Megan Peterson

