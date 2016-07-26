Tonight: Families Finger Paint Horses For a Good Cause

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Tonight is the White Horse Social, a family friendly event to benefit the Horse Warriors Programs.

During the event, families get together to paint mostly white horses with non-toxic, washable finger paint. The event also features hot dogs, build-your-own sundaes, live music, raffle prizes, mural painting and a silent auction.



Horse Warriors hosts an equine facilitated youth empowerment programs incorporating the arts, community service, the outdoor classroom and year-round mentoring. More information on Horse Warriors is at www.horsewarriors.com

The event is today, July 26, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Teton County Fairgrounds. It is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under.

#buckrail #news