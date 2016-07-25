Recent arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department Joseph Spoonhunter, 23, Riverton, Driving under the Influence. Patrick Arthur, 35, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant. Bradly Molzahn, 18, Riverton, 2 Probation Renovation and Property Destruction. David Ferris, 49, Ethete, Public Intoxication Chester Moss, 37, St. Stephens, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Indecent Exposure. He was found reportedly taking a nap naked in City Park. Benjamin Piper, 51, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant. Fallon Addison, 33, Ethete, Public Intoxication. Clarence Jenkins, 58, Ethete, Contempt of Court Warrant. Jamie Lamar, 37, Riverton, Arrested for Domestic Violence. She reportedly choked her significant other. Darrald Antelope, 53, Ethete, Arrested for five Failure to Appear Warrants. Doug Big Medicine, 38, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant. Benjamin Ridgley, 60, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant. 29-year-old, male, Kinnear, Cited for stealing a gallon of milk. Cassie Underwood, 24, Ethete, was arrested over the weekend on three counts of assault of a police officer, property destruction and resisting arrest. Read more. Tammie Melton, 34, Riverton, DUI. George Brown, 35, Fort Washakie, DUI. John Antelope, 49, Pavillion, Public Intoxication. Rupert Brown, 38, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant. Lander Police Department Corey Price, 27, Lander, Public Intoxication and fighting. Michael Johnson, 33, Lander, Arrested on a Felony Warrant out of California. Patrick Tobin, 28, Lander, Arrested for DUI and Cited for no insurance and a lighting violation. Eldon Starr/Antelope, 51, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Trespassing. Michael Nosleep, 38, Fort Washakie, Arrested for DUI and cited for DUS, Interlock Requirement Violation, and Lighting Violation. Hayes Goggles Jr., 50, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace. Regina Underwood, 41 Ethete, Arrested on LPD Warrant. Fremont County Sheriff's Office Barden Duck, 36, Lander, Failure to Appear Warrant. Richard Graskemper, 55, Dubois, Arrested for DUI. Audra Hill, 30, Fort Washakie, Failure to Pay Fines Arrest Warrant. Bruce Knell, 50, Lander, Probation Revocation, Arrest Warrant. Amber Woody, 33, Lander, Failure to Appear Warrant. #county10 #news