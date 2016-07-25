BREAKING: Additional areas are now evacuating from Lava Mountain Fire

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Western Montana Incident Management Team reports that due to current fire growth and spread direction of the Lava Mountain Fire.
The following areas are in "GO" and need to leave immediately:
- Union Pass
- Porcupine
- Warm Springs
- Hat Butte
"GO" means that danger to your area is current or imminent and you should leave immediately. Do not delay to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home.
Red Cross of Wyoming is opening a shelter in Dubois for those people who have had to evacuate their homes due to the wildfires in the area. The shelter is at the old Dubois high school, 314 Helmer St. in Dubois. Those affected can get assistance and information about the situation. If you have questions or need more information, contact Cindi Shank, Disaster Program Manager for Red Cross of Wyoming, at (307) 689-0886, or cindi.shank@redcross.org.
