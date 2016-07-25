Deadline to enroll at Casper College fast approaching

(Casper, Wyo.) -The deadline to apply to attend Casper College as a degree-seeking student for the upcoming fall semester is Friday, Aug. 12.





“The current job market competition is fierce for both jobs and promotions, but a college degree or certificate and specific skilled training is the key for both job and promotion opportunities,” said Kyla Foltz, director of admissions at Casper College.





Casper College currently offers more than 150 degrees and certificates. For those who have not applied and intend to be degree seeking, the deadline to submit an application for admission, transcripts, immunization records, and take a placement test is Friday, Aug. 12.





According to Foltz, there is no charge to apply to Casper College and the application can be filled out online at caspercollege.edu





Foltz notes that prospective students should also submit a financial aid application at the same time to “get the ball rolling.” Students may be eligible for a grant or qualify for a loan to help with tuition and book expenses

.

Fall classes begin on Monday, Aug. 22. Students wanting to apply or just get more information should contact Casper College at 307-268-2121,

caspercollege.edu/explore , or stop by Enrollment Services, located in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.













