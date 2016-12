Lava Mountain Fire Cost to Exceed $4.3M

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center Incident Management Situation Report released today (July 25) at 5:30 a.m., the Cost to Date (CTD) of the Lava Mountain Fire is $4.3 million dollars.

The cost includes the personnel, as well as the air and ground resources. The Lava Mountain Fire is currently 5,488 acres and is utilizing 7 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 1 dozer, 29 engines and 1 skidgen.