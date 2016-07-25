Juveniles Charged For Possession of LSD

(Gillette, Wyo.) When Gillette Police arrived to 4th Street and South Gurley just after midnight on Sunday morning, they found a man lying in the road who a witness says was run over by a car. The vehicle and its driver were still on scene when police arrived.

The 28 year old victim was taken to the ER, while officers interviewed the 17 year old driver that had allegedly driven over the man. Law enforcement suspected the teenager was under the influence of a controlled substance and had him perform a standard field sobriety test, which he was unable to pass.

A 15 year old in the car with the 17 year old admitted to taking LSD less than an hour prior to the car accident. A search of their 2008 Volkswagen resulted in officers finding marijuana shake, 3.6 grams of Xanax pills, and 3.8 grams of suspected LSD, along with drug paraphernalia and $400 in cash.

The car was impounded, and the 17 year old driver was charged with DUI, possession with intent to deliver (a felony), and misdemeanor drug possession times two.

The 15 year old was also arrested and charged with drug use, possession with intent to deliver, and minor in possession of tobacco.

There were no details in to the victim's condition or the extent of his injuries.

