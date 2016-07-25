Wyoming royalty shines in the World Our Little Miss Pageant

(Casper, Wyo.)- Twenty Wyoming girls participated in the Our Little Miss World Scholarship Competition pageant this past week in Reno, NV.

Four young ladies brought home titles, two World Titles and two National Titles.

One of the young ladies was from right here in Casper! Congrats to Victoria Kelbert who was selected as the 13-17 Sweepstakes Challenge Winner for the Pro-Am modeling competition.

Also, this past weekend, after a week of preliminary competitions and USA finals, Kelbert powerfully recited a patriotic poem about the American Flag. The ballroom erupted in applause as she was announced as the 2017 Our Little Miss USA's Ideal Miss!

Kelbert is excited to be reigning with the other USA winners, especially her Queen sister, Merely Hernandez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, who was crowned 2017 Our LIttle Miss USA's Our Little Miss just moments prior to Victoria.

Congrats ladies!



Photos: h/t Kimala Kelbert/Pitchengine Communities

