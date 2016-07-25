Natrona County Arrests over the weekend

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the weekend.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Jess A Barlett, Casper, county warrant/hold for agency.
Dvonte J Bradley, Casper, open container.
Desiree D Cady, Casper, failure to appear.
Seth R Cook, Casper, two failure to appears, failure to comply.
Amanda M Dudgeon, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.
Brendan E Eliis, Casper, DWUI.
Alyssa D Frechea, Casper, suspended/revoked DL. interference.
Byron L Friday, Casper, public intoxication.
Bryan E Hill, Casper, failure to comply.
Laura L Hotchkiss, Glenrock, public intoxication.
Dylan Ingle, Casper, failure to comply.
Andrew J Keller, Casper, DWUS, open container, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
Raymond C Kiskis, Casper, possession of a controlled substance-meth, county warrant/hold for agency.
Benjamin T Macias Jr., Casper, Criminal Warrant.
Male Juvenile Offender, failure to appear.
Cathy A Manning, Casper, false pretenses, shoplifting, criminal trespass, failure to appear.
Nicholas D Mayberry, Casper, fireworks.
Michael A Roberts, Midwest, failure to appear, failure to comply.
Amanda L Sharkey, Casper, failure to appear.
William M Shutts II, Casper, public intoxication.
Charles R Siedenburg, Casper, failure to appear.
Mason L Stoecklin, Casper, failure to comply.
Daniel J West, North Dakota, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Derrick L Young, failure to appear.
Brandt M Loepp, failure to appear.
Charles W Bibb, DWUI, reckless driving, reckless endangering.
Mills Police Department
Joseph A Douchett, DWUI.
Jade John, DWUI.
Jorge J Perez-Giron, DWUI.
Wyoming Highway Patrol
Robert B Hunt, DWUI, DWUS.
Evansville Police Department
Brandon S Campbell, failure to appear, failure to comply.
Ramon N Villanueva Jr., DWUI, failure to stop.
Alberto S Lopez, DWUI, no driver's license, open container.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Joseph G Qualle, failure to comply.
