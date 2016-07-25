Aggravated Assault of a Grandmother Under Investigation

(Gillette, Wyo.) Saturday night a 69 year old Gillette woman was scolding her 13 and 14 year old granddaughters, she says, for taking her phone. During the dressing-down, an 18 year old boy decided to insert himself in to the situation. The woman told him to mind his own business and leave, or she'd hit him with her cane.





And that's when, according to police reports, the teenager pulled out a sword and threatened the grandmother with it. The woman told police he put it to her chest. The 18 year old said that "if she was going to hit him with her cane he would hit her with his sword."





The sword was confiscated by Gillette Police and an investigation is ongoing.





#county17 #news