Lincoln County Murder Suspect Flint Harrison Found Dead in Jail

(Davis County, Utah) - Davis County, Utah Sheriff's Office has confirmed that murder suspect Flint Harrison, 52, has been found dead in his jail cell.

"On 07/25/2016 at 0017, Davis County Corrections Deputies responded to a report of a hanging inside our facility. Our deputies and nursing staff immediately began efforts to revive the inmate and worked with our paramedics as well as Farmington Fire Fighters for over twenty minutes. The resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The individual who hanged himself was identified as 52-year-old Flint Wayne Harrison of Pinedale, Wyoming," stated a release by the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

After Lincoln County officials learned of the death, County Attorney Spencer Allred sent out a release with the following statement: "While we are disappointed that Flint Harrison will not face the charges against him in Wyoming, we will continue to pursue our charges against Derek Harrison in the murder of Kay Ricks."