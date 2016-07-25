Lincoln County Murder Suspect Flint Harrison Found Dead in Jail

(Davis County, Utah) - Davis County, Utah Sheriff's Office has confirmed that murder suspect Flint Harrison, 52, has been found dead in his jail cell.
"On 07/25/2016 at 0017, Davis County Corrections Deputies responded to a report of a hanging inside our facility. Our deputies and nursing staff immediately began efforts to revive the inmate and worked with our paramedics as well as Farmington Fire Fighters for over twenty minutes. The resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The individual who hanged himself was identified as 52-year-old Flint Wayne Harrison of Pinedale, Wyoming," stated a release by the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
After Lincoln County officials learned of the death, County Attorney Spencer Allred sent out a release with the following statement: "While we are disappointed that Flint Harrison will not face the charges against him in Wyoming, we will continue to pursue our charges against Derek Harrison in the murder of Kay Ricks."
On June 28, Harrison and his son, Dereck James Harrison, 22, were charged with first degree murder, felony murder, kidnapping and possession of stolen property in the death of Kay Ricks in Lincoln County, Wyoming in May. Ricks was a UTA worker who went missing on May 12, 2016.
Harrison and his son were extradited back to Davis County, Utah to face kidnapping and assault charges of a woman and her four daughters in Centerville, UT.
Background
On the evening of May 10, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office was notified of a "be on the look out" (BOLO) for two suspects wanted in connection with a kidnapping and assault that was reported in Centerville, Utah. The suspects, identified by the Centerville Police Department as Flint Harrison and Dereck James Harrison, were said to have fled the area in a 2011 silver Chevrolet Suburban. By May 14, both suspects were arrested in Sublette County, Wyoming.
According to an article in the Salt Lake Tribune, the two men were originally charged with 10 counts of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping. They allegedly kidnapped and beat five women, who were later able to escape. Read more about what allegedly happened here. On June 28, they were charged with first degree murder in Lincoln County for the death of Ricks.
Feature Photo: Flint Harrison. h/t Sublette County Sheriff's Office / Pitchengine Communities
