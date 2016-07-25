Each year, the Downtown Driggs Community Association (DDCA) hosts the 5-day festival that connects the participating artists, collectors and the local community.



Driggs Plein Air runs from July 25 - 30 and includes several quick draw and paint out events for the community to watch these artists in action. Quick Draws are painting events where the artist has 2½ hours to finish a painting starting from a blank canvas.

“Quick Draws are a great way for collectors and locals to see artists in action,” said Jen Zung, DDCA Board Chair. “During past festivals, many have mentioned how they have a new appreciation for plein air paintings and love seeing a different perspective on every day sights.” At the Quick Draw, spectators will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite paintings and will determine the first and second place prize winners for each Quick Draw. Quick Draws are scheduled as follows: Wednesday, July 27: Shakespeare in the Park, Driggs City Center; 5:30 - 8 pm



Thursday, July 28: Music on Main, Victor City Park, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm:

Paint Outs

A Paint Out is a gathering of painters in one area where spectators can observe the painters in the process of creating a painting. Paint Outs are not competitive or timed. Paint Outs are scheduled as follows: Tuesday July 26: Teton River, Rainey Bridge Access, 6 pm



Wednesday July 27th: Grand Targhee Ski & Summer Resort, Alta, WY. 10 am The City Gallery in the Driggs City Building at 60 S Main St is open to the public daily during the festival and will feature paintings from participating artists. Artists may sell their previously painted plein air paintings as well as pieces they have completed during the week. Gallery hours are posted online- http://driggspleinair.org/schedule.html The City Gallery will also host the Awards Ceremony and Gala on July 29 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Participating artists have the opportunity to win People’s Choice, Best of Show, First, Second and Third places, along with several Honorable Mentions. For more information on Driggs Digs Plein Air: A Festival of Plein Air Painters, visit www.driggspleinair.org.

