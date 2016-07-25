Dispatch for Monday, July 25th









Arthur Allen, 22, Gillette, breach of peace, interference with an officer. Eric Barrett, 25, Gillette, breach of peace, public intoxication. Jess Bartlett, 45, Casper, bench warrant. Jesse Besel, 36, Gillette, DUI. Michael Bridges, 29, Eldora IA, theft. Kenneth Christenson, 57, Gillette, bench warrant. Jerry W. Currier III, 27, Gillette, warrant. Alissa Hayes, 22, Rapid City SD, bench warrant. Matthew Johnson, 22, Gillette, DUI, probation violation, interference with an officer. Had a .18 alcohol level at detention. Andrew Jordan, 27, Gillette, public intoxication. Meladie Kelly, 22, Upton, bench warrant. Roni Leonard, 27, Gillette, domestic battery, breach of peace, interference with an officer. Jerry Losey, 29, Gillette, sentenced prisoner. Raul Martinez, 34, Rozet, bench warrant. Larry Maxfield, 54, Gillette, DUI. Shelbie Mitchell, 24, Gillette, open container. Passenger in a car with Matthew Johnson. Jenna Muniz, 26, Rapid City SD, warrant, bench warrant. Nickolas Newton, 31, Wright, sentenced prisoner. Michael T Ogden Jr., 41, Gillette, charges pending. Tina Ogden, 35, Gillette, bench warrants. Christina Poppleton, 38, Gillette, probation violation. Zachary Rainwater, 19, Gillette, bench warrants. Jeremy Skinner, 39, Boise ID, warrant, public intoxication, interference with an officer. Benita Smith, 38, Longmont CO, sentenced prisoner. Christopher Thomas, 20, Gillette, bench warrant. Trevor Tognoni, 25, Gillette, bench warrant. Levi Wazelle, 26, Gillette, DUS, bench warrants.

In total there were 37 arrests this weekend.





(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for the weekend of July 22nd, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.