Spring Gulch Road improvements underway this week

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Teton County road contractors will be working on Spring Gulch Road grading and dust control this week week.

Beginning today, July 25 and continuing through Wednesday, July 27, crews are scheduled to grade the road bed and apply dust guard to unpaved portions of Spring Gulch Road.

The route will be closed to one lane during work hours, and cars will be taken through road improvement zones behind a pilot car. The dust control liquid, magnesium chloride, requires drying time, so drivers are advised to drive slowly to avoid splattering the material onto their vehicles and to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate residue.

If you have any questions regarding this project or other Teton County road maintenance programs, call Road and Levee Manager Dave Gustafson at (307) 733-7190.

