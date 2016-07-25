Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon and evening

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of Central Wyoming today from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Our region will experience warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty wind and haines index for fire weather zones 283 and 288.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.



Screen shot via National Weather Service in Riverton / Pitchengine Communities

Warm and dry conditions will continue today across much of the state. As the afternoon progresses, some areas will see the development of gusty wind with most impacted areas seeing a strong increase fire related instability. The combination of these elements is very favorable to create explosive fire growth this afternoon.



Winds: West to northwest winds are expected to be between 15 - 20 mph with some areas seeing gusts of up to 30 mph, especially areas northwest of Crowheart.

Humidity: 9-14 percent

Haines Index: 5-6. The Haines Index can range between 2 and 6. The drier and more unstable the lower atmosphere is, the higher the index. An index of 6 indicates there is a "high potential."

Impacts: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

