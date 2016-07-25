Teton County Fair Celebrates Steers, Cheers and 60 Years

On Wednesday, July 27, Teton County Fair will kickoff with a free concert by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band with Reckless Kelly on the Grassy Arena. The fair will then host the traditional night events -- pig wresting on Thursday, the Saturday night rodeo and Figure 8s on Sunday.

A new event for the Teton County Fair is the Championship Bull Riding Horizon Series on Friday night.

"We have never had a professional bull riding event here for fair, so we are pretty excited," said Tracy Ross, Teton County Fair Manager. "We have three big contractors coming for the bull riding, so not only are we getting the top cowboys, but we are getting the industry's best bucking bulls. You are guaranteed to see some pretty intense bull rides."

On top of the popular night events, the fair will include the 4-H competitions and shows, which kicked off last week. The carnival and Big Top events kick off on Wednesday evening with many free events including Bingo, a hypnotist, a juggler, live music, a puppet show, live raptor shows, a petting zoo and a Powwow.

During the last weekend of the Teton County Fair, kids will get a chance to learn about animals and win prizes through the AG-Venture program. Kids simply pick up a passport at the Fair Office and answer questions at booths around the fair. They can return the completed passport for fun prizes.

"It just gives the kids a way to be informed about agriculture and where their food comes from," said Ross.



On top of the many events, Ross said that the Teton County Fair is working to go green. They will have a bike coral to encouraging biking to the fair and will have JH2O stations to encourage visitors to bring their own water bottles.

