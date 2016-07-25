19 years: Amy Wroe Bechtel's disappearance remains a mystery



24-year-old Bechtel disappeared the afternoon of July 24, 1997, while checking out the route of a 10K race she was planning along the Loop Road in the Shoshone National Forest above Lander. Her car was found abandoned off the Loop Road. While her wallet was missing, her keys and expensive sunglasses were with the car.

An exhaustive weeks-long search of the Loop Road and environs failed to find any evidence of the petite runner, who starred as a University of Wyoming track athlete. She was waiting tables at the former Sweetwater Grill in Lander at the time of her disappearance. Her husband was Steve Bechtel.



Over the years, investigation has continued, including the use of cadaver dogs. But there have been no significant leads. Amy's story has been the subject of multiple national shows, including an Investigation Discovery show in 2013.

"The case remains an open investigation and we continue to pursue the matter," Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee said. "However we have not had any new leads surface in several years. We will continue to investigate Amy’s disappearance and are committed to resolving the case."

Dale Wayne Eaton, convicted of the late 1980s "Lilil Miss" rape and murder, has been named as a suspect. He wasn't convicted of that crime until 2002 after DNA evidence surfaced, and Eaton's brother has told local investigators that Dale might have been in the Wind River Mountains around the time Amy disappeared. However, Eaton has not been cooperative with investigators regarding Amy's case.

Eaton, who was the only person on Wyoming's death row, successfully had his sentence overturned. The courts are still in the midst of re-sentencing, and the death sentence is still on the table.

It has been 19 years since the Lander community was rocked with the disappearance of Amy Wroe Bechtel.