Vehicle problems determined to be the cause of Saturday I-25 fire

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Following an investigation from Natrona County Fire Inspectors, it has been determined that the I-25 wildland fire that broke out Saturday near mile post 203, was caused by a vehicle that had broken down along the Interstate.





According to Natrona County Sheriff reports, the left front wheel bearing broke, then the brake rotor and brake caliber exploded, which likely caused the fire.





The fire was spreading rapidly to the south but crews worked to contain it.





Units from Natrona County Fire District, Bar Nunn Fire, Evansville Fire, Mills Fire.

NCFD was assisted by Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol.





Feature Photo: h/t Hannah Hinders/Pitchengine Communities









