Ethete woman assaults multiple Riverton PD officers

(Riverton, Wyo.) - 24-year-old Cassie Underwood of Ethete was arrested over the weekend on three counts of assault of a police officer, property destruction and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to a report of a woman laying on the ground near a bar. When officers tried assist she began to throwing rocks at the them. As she was throwing rocks several of them hit and shattered the window of a car which cause the property destruction. When officers got the woman into their vehicle she kicked two of the officers in the face.

The officers involved are reportedly uninjured.