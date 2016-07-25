Cheyenne resident killed in Friday afternoon crash

A fatal crash north of Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 22nd has resulted in the death of 36 year old Cheyenne resident Jearamie Johnson. The crash occurred at 4:19 p.m. on the 22nd near mile post 43 on Interstate 25 approximately 26 miles North of Cheyenne.





Johnson was a passenger in a 2001 Chevrolet Express van that was being driven by 30 year old Cheyenne resident Derrick Person. The van was traveling south on I-25 when the driver side rear tire failed. The tire failure sent the van into the west ditch where the van tripped and rolled multiple times.





Both Johnson and Person were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Johnson sustained fatal injuries on scene. Person was taken by ground ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical in Cheyenne and was hospitalized for his injuries.





The tire failure is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash that marked the 51st highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 80 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.





The investigation is still ongoing.





h/t WHP





