Cliff Creek Fire Cost to Exceed $4.7M

(Jackson, Wyo.) - It has been nine days since the Cliff Creek Fire was ignited on the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Currently, 663 firefighters are battling the fire that started approximately five miles north of Bondurant.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center Incident Management Situation Report released today (July 25) at 5:30 a.m., the Cost to Date (CTD) of the Cliff Creek Fire is $4.7 million dollars.

The cost includes the personnel, as well as the air and ground resources. The Cliff Creek Fire is currently utilizing 4 Type I Helicopters (Heavy), 1 Type II Helicopter (Medium), 3 Type III Helicopters (Light), 24 engines and 1 dozer.

Crews continue to fight this fire, with full containment estimated by next Sunday, July 31.

Feature Photo: h/t Mike Moyer, Jackson Hole Fire /EMS Battalion Chief and Teton County Agency Representative to the Cliff Creek Incident Management Team.



#buckrail #news