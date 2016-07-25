Crews prepare for chip sealing project

(Casper, Wyo. ) – Today crews began preparing the streets for chip sealing. Chip sealing will begin on Monday, August 1.

Chip sealing will take place on the following streets: West 13th/Collins Street from Southwest Wyoming Boulevard to South Poplar Street, Midwest Avenue from South David Street to South Durbin Street, and South Poplar Street from CY Avenue to West 39th Street.

Motorists can expect traffic delays during the work. The project will restrict traffic and motorists should expect changing lane closures and restrictions throughout the project. Work is expected to be completed by September 2.

Chip sealing adds life to worn streets while increasing traction for vehicles. Crews will apply liquefied asphalt oil to existing asphalt and then apply crushed rock to the surface. The rock is then spread and rolled into the surface of the street. Crews will then sweep up excess rocks.

The $324,264 project was awarded to Knife River Corporation. The project is being funded with Optional Once Cent Sales tax Funds.

For questions or additional information, contact Terry Cottenoir.



