8 important things to remember during Lava Mountain Fire evacuation

(Dubois, Wyo) - The Western Montana Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire is approximately 5,488 acres in size and remains at 0 percent containment.
Here are a few steps to take when leaving for an evacuation:
- Shut all windows and door, leaving them unlocked
- Shut off gas at the meter, then turn off pilot lights
- Leave a light on so firefighters can see your house in smoky conditions
- Shut off air conditioning
- Turn off propane
- Don’t leave sprinklers or water running, they can affect critical water pressure
- Locate pets and keep them nearby
- Prepare farm animals for transport and consider moving them to a safe location early.
Residents in the following areas are in evacuation stage “GO." This means that danger to your area is current or imminent and you should leave immediately. Do not delay to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home.
- Long Creek Subdivision
- Sheridan Creek Cow Camp
- MacKenzie Highland Ranch
- Timerline Ranch
- Teton Valley Ranch Camp
The following areas are in pre-evacuation stage “SET." This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. You should have your important items packed and know what you plan to do with pets.
- Hat Butte Area
- Sawmill Turnoff
- Warm Springs Subdivision
- Union Pass Area
- Porcupine Subdivision
- Falls Creek Campground
- Roaring River Subdivision
- Buckboard Subdivision
- Lava Mountain Lodge
- Double Bar J Ranch
- Lava Creek Ranch
- Triangle C Ranch.
Highway 26 remains open at this time with a no-stopping zone established in the vicinity of the fire. Forest Roads 513, 532, 542, 540, 542.1I, and 629 are closed. The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob. And, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 are also closed.
There is a total of 492 personnel working on the fire including 13 crews, 7 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 1 dozer, 29 engines and 1 skidgen.
#county10 #buckrail #news #lavamountainfire