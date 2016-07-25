Street Sweeping Schedule for July 25th

(Gillette, Wyo.) During the week, the Gillette Streets Division Department is sweeping and flushing major roads and subdivisions in city limits. They recommend that you park your vehicles off the streets until the trucks have made their way through, but that's not mandatory.





Prior to entering the cleaning area, signs like the one above will be placed around subdivisions. They will be trying to remove as much debris from the streets and gutters as possible. Trash, yard waste, and dirt can collect and clog storm sewers and drains.





Again, you are not required to move your car, but it will help. Here's the schedule for this week:

Monday, July 25th: Garner Lake Road, Boxelder Road, Warlow Drive



Tuesday, July 26th: (Area 20) Ash Meadows, Lime Creek, Northland, Prairie Blossom, and Anderson subdivisions



Wednesday, July 27th: Continue Area 20



Thursday, July 28th: Finish Area 20



Friday, July 29th: (Area 21) Heritage Subdivision, Limestone Street, Interstate Industrial Park, Desert Hills Circle





