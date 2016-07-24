Lava Mountain Fire grows to more than 4,000 acres

(Dubois, Wyo) - The Western Montana Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire is approximately 4,269 acres in size and remains at 0 percent containment.





Residents in the following areas are in evacuation stage “GO." This means that danger to your area is current or imminent and you should leave immediately. Do not delay to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home. Long Creek Subdivision

Sheridan Creek Cow Camp

MacKenzie Highland Ranch

Timberline Ranch

Teton Valley Ranch Camp The following areas are in pre-evacuation stage “SET." This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. You should have your important items packed and know what you plan to do with pets. Hat Butte Area

Sawmill Turnoff

Warm Springs Subdivision

Union Pass Area

Falls Creek Campground

Roaring River Subdivision

Buckboard Subdivision

Laval Mountain Lodge

Double Bar J Ranch

Lava Creek Ranch

Triangle C Ranch.





This is an updated Information Map. It shows the current evacuation and pre-evacuation areas as well as an updated fire perimeter (Sunday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m.).







Highway 26 remains open at this time with a no-stopping zone established in the vicinity of the fire. Forest Roads 513, 532, 542, 540, 542.1I, and 629 are closed. The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob. And, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 are also closed.





There is a total of 463 personnel working on the fire including 12 crews, 7 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 1 dozer, and 27 engines.



A Public Meeting will be held at Union Pass tonight, July 24th at 7:00 pm, at the Crooked Creek Guest Ranch.

























All photos: h/t US Forest Service, Shoshone National Forest Facebook page / Pitchengine Communities





#county10 #buckrail #lavamountainfire #news