Paradise Valley lion remains in the area; WGFD working to trap

(Casper, Wyo.) - Following Friday afternoon reports of a mountain lion roaming the Paradise Valley Golf Course, the WGFD responded late Friday night to a fresh deer carcass that was taken down by the lion.
Wildlife Management Coordinator Justin Binfet told Oil City, "The deer carcass was found on the golf course and appeared cache. Which is when a mountain lion kills it's prey, and buries the carcass, likely to return later. We just want to remind folks that their is still a lion in the area. We don't want them to be overly alarmed, but to be vigilant."
WGFD staff spotted the lion last night, but have been unsuccessful at trapping it.
They will continue to work to capture the mountain lion and they will determine where to move the lion once captured.
Please contact the Casper Police Department or Natrona County Sheriff's Office if you spot the lion and remember to keep kids and pets inside and be aware in the area.
Feature Photo: h/t WGFD not the actual Paradise Valley Lion
