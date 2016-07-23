Paradise Valley lion remains in the area; WGFD working to trap

(Casper, Wyo.) - Following Friday afternoon reports of a mountain lion roaming the Paradise Valley Golf Course, the WGFD responded late Friday night to a fresh deer carcass that was taken down by the lion.

Wildlife Management Coordinator Justin Binfet told Oil City, "The deer carcass was found on the golf course and appeared cache. Which is when a mountain lion kills it's prey, and buries the carcass, likely to return later. We just want to remind folks that their is still a lion in the area. We don't want them to be overly alarmed, but to be vigilant."