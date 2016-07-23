Weekend Weather: Highs in the upper 80's with areas of smoke

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - According to the National Weather Service in Riverton this weekend is forecasted to be hot, dry and smoky. Read four tips to protect yourself from smoke.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with areas of smoke before noon. Today's high is expected to be near 89. Northeast winds are expected to be around 7 mph.
Saturday night areas of smoke will return after midnight. It'll be mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest winds are expected to be between 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with areas of smoke before noon. Today's high is expected to be near 88. Winds will be calm becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast winds are expected to be between 5 to 7 mph.
Feature photo: Friday night's beautiful cloud sunset taken between Lyons Valley turn off and Hudson. h/t Gracie Veach / Pitchengine Communities
