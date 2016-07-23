The Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) and Wyoming Sports Officials Association (WSOA) held their 33rd Annual Hall of Fame Banquet last night to a full banquet hall crowd at the Parkway Plaza in Casper last night.
Among the honorees, Craig "Spike" Robinson was recognized and inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame for his 27 years of coaching basketball at Kaycee and Lander Valley High Schools. Robinson's list of accomplishments as a Head Coach is long, including:
- 13 Conference titles
- 11 Regional Championships
- 2 State Championships
- 1 State Runner-up title
- His overall record is 381 wins and 209 losses
Robinson is the all-time winningest Girls' Basketball coach at both Kaycee and Lander. Notably, Robinson is possibly the only coach to have won back-to-back state championships on the same night as he led the Kaycee Boys' and then later that night the Girls' teams to the championship title in 1998-99. Many of Robinson's family and friends travelled to Casper to be present for the ceremony.
Also honored from Fremont County:
Bob McKnight - WSOA Hall of Fame inductee recognized for his 25 years of swimming & diving officiating, starting in 1991. McKnight credited his involvement in officiating and involvement "with all of the rewards of being associated with the great sports of swimming and diving" to LVHS Swimming Coach Bruce Gresly. "Bruce will always be remembered as a coach that had a great impact on so many students' lives and in [my] life."
Bruce Gresly - The National High School Coaches Hall of Fame has recognized Gresly (posthumously) for his outstanding contributions as the LVHS Swimming & Diving coach.
David Trembly - 30 Year Coaching Award - Dubois High School
Bob Harms - Boys Track National Coach of the Year Nominee
Leo Her Many Horses - Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year 2A, Wyoming Indian High School
Lars Flanagan - Boys Golf Coach of the Year 4A, Riverton High School
Lantien "LT" Chu - Boys Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year 3A, Lander Valley High School
#county10 #news