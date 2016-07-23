The Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) and Wyoming Sports Officials Association (WSOA) held their 33rd Annual Hall of Fame Banquet last night to a full banquet hall crowd at the Parkway Plaza in Casper last night.

Among the honorees, Craig "Spike" Robinson was recognized and inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame for his 27 years of coaching basketball at Kaycee and Lander Valley High Schools. Robinson's list of accomplishments as a Head Coach is long, including:

13 Conference titles



11 Regional Championships



2 State Championships



1 State Runner-up title



His overall record is 381 wins and 209 losses



Robinson is the all-time winningest Girls' Basketball coach at both Kaycee and Lander. Notably, Robinson is possibly the only coach to have won back-to-back state championships on the same night as he led the Kaycee Boys' and then later that night the Girls' teams to the championship title in 1998-99. Many of Robinson's family and friends travelled to Casper to be present for the ceremony.

Also honored from Fremont County: