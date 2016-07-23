Teton Valley Ranch Camp evacuated yesterday; Lava Mountain Fire at least 2,300 acres

UPDATE at 10:00 a.m.: The Lava Mountain Fire has reached east to approximately the MacKenzie Highland Ranch according to information updated this morning at 9:45 a.m. Residences from Timberline Ranch to Long Creek Subdivision are currently in evacuation stage "GO". This means they are evacuated. Residences from Triangle C Ranch to Roaring Creek Subdivision and Big Diamond Ranch are in stage "SET". That is they should be prepared to evacuate.

As of this morning the Lava Mountain Fire is reportedly 2,304 acres in size according to information updated this morning by officials.

Yesterday afternoon the Teton Valley Ranch Camp implemented a voluntary evacuation. Prior to that the the Double Bar J Ranch, Big Diamond Ranch, The MacKenzie Highland Ranch, The Triangle C Ranch and Lava Creek Ranch were evacuated. Residences from Lava Mountain Lodge to Roaring River have been advised to be ready to evacuate

Late afternoon yesterday Highway 26 remained open but a pilot car was dispatched to lead motorists through the area near the Lava Mountain Fire.

Today crews will continue working with landowners to protect property through point zone protection, evaluation, and preparation of structures.

Although cooler temperatures will result in the passage of the cold front, gusty winds are expected to produce active fire behavior. Aviation and ground resources will work to prevent fire spread to the east across Highway 26 and look for opportunities to reduce fire spread to the north and south along the Wind River. Brisk westerly winds will continue today with gusts along the ridge-top up to 30 mph.

