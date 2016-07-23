Casper trauma nurse ready to take the reins to new heights with her new passion for adventure

(Casper, Wyo.) - Though the Casper winds put a damper on the balloon roundup this morning, one new pilot did what she could to share her new passion with her family.

Casper woman, Jane Hockaday will have to continue to wait to get her new prize in the skies.

After training and learning with local balloonist, Ray Shady, Hockaday was ready to take the reins of 'Once in a Blue Moon' and soar to new heights this morning.

"I began riding and learning with Ray last September and just loved it, " said Hockaday today at Fort Caspar Museum, eagerly awaiting the winds to die down.

"Since the beginning I just loved it. It's a great de-stresser from my job as a trauma nurse. It is quiet, tranquil, and a whole different take on life."

Hockaday had just left her shift from the hospital, and was ready to hit the skies with many of the other balloons today, yet the Wyoming wind failed to cooperate.

Her balloon had just arrived from New York this week, and after some great coaching lessons from Ray it was her time to shine in front of her friends and family.

"Ray has been so patient with me, he loves ballooning, and it is second nature for him. He loves taking people up and teaching people."

Hockaday is not the only local woman pilot, Casper resident, Alicia Lynne was also set to take to the morning skies with her balloon, Teresa Greensleeve, named after an early woman balloonist.

Both ladies were a bit disappointed this morning, but they are hopeful to ascend on Sunday.

Because Hockaday could not wait to see her balloon, the team did a cold inflation to the delight of her family members!