New Hatchery Fire has grown to at least 2,600 acres

featured photo h/t Michelle Olsen

According to new information posted on InciWeb, The Hatchery Fire in the Ten Sleep Canyon area was discovered at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

"By about 6pm, the fire was estimated to be about 2,600 acres," the information states. "The fire's origin is on private land, but is also burning on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management, Worland Field Office, and the Bighorn National Forest. Please check with the WyoRoad website, or call 511, for current conditions on US Highway16. As of 8pm on July 22, 2016 US 16 is closed from Wyoming Highway 435 to the Sheep Mtn. Road."

The Hatchery Fire is being actively suppressed. Resources utilized include retardant loads from a very large airtanker (VLAT), heavy and single engine airtankers. At least two Type 1 and one Type 3 helicopters, and about 60 firefighters are also working on the fire. Additional resources have been ordered.



h/t InciWeb

h/t Michelle Olsen

