Fatal crash closes Craig Pass in Yellowstone

Here is what we know at this time:

Shortly after noon today a driver of a pickup likely suffered a fatal heart attack, causing him to strike a van near Shoshone Point about 8 miles west of West Thumb Junction.

EMS, law enforcement, and a life flight responded to the scene.

Other vehicle occupants suffered only minor injuries.

The road from West Thumb to Old Faithful was closed for several hours, causing significant traffic delays as rangers provided patient care and car extrication.