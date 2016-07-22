Legends of Victory Set for Flights over Gillette

(Gillette, Wyo.) It's not the first time the Legends of Victory Tour has made its way to Northeast Wyoming, but according to Commemorative Air Force Colonel David Baker, it's the first time the group has brought their B-25 bomber, the "Maid in the Shade," to Gillette.





The aircraft is one of three that tour routinely across the country. Previously they've had their B-17, "Sentimental Journey," in town.













The B-25 is currently parked out at Gillette-Campbell County Airport. In its lifetime it had 15 bombing missions during World War II, targeting mostly railroads. The group has been giving free (with a suggested $5 donation) tours of the inside of the plane all week.













This weekend they have rides scheduled for those that booked time on the plane. They tend to arrange all the demonstration flights for Saturdays and Sundays, to give their pilots a rest between tour stops. The crew is all volunteer, and they rotate duties over the 4-5 month touring schedule.







