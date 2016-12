Shoshone National Forest Service reports Highway 26 remains open at this time, however a pilot car will begin leading motorists through the area near the Lava Mountain Fire. Photo shows an infrared flight map of the Lava Mountain Fire today. Lava Mountain Fire is currently 1,981 acres in size. A Public Meeting is scheduled for tonight, 7 pm, Dubois Fire Hall. #county10 #lavamountainfire #news #buckrail