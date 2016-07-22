WhatsHappening this Weekend: HipHop Summit; live music; cowboys and more!

This week #whatshappening is brought to you by the Maverick Lounge in Lander, committed to bringing new talent and events to the community.

Here's a list of everything on our calendar for this up-coming weekend. We're looking forward to it.

Friday, July 22

RIVERTON - 103rd Fremont County Fair - Youth Horse Show, 10 a.m.

ETHETE - Ethete presents the Annual Celebration & Indian Powwow. Watch colorful Native American Indian dancers perform to ancestral drum rhythms in the heart of Wind River Country. Held at Ethete Road and US Hwy. 132. Time was not available. For information call Rose Brockie 332-2992 or email info@windriver.org.

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!

ETHETE - The 1st ever All Nations HipHop Summit is Friday and Saturday at Blue Sky Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. each day. The summit will showcase various elements of hip hop, like graffiti art, freestyle rapping, and break dancing. Special guest is Christian Parrish aka Supaman. For more information, contact Stephen Fasthorse at 840-5772.

LANDER - The Lander Art Center: Red Desert Audubon Art Show Artists' Opening reception will be from 6-8pm.

DUBOIS - Dubois Friday Night Rodeos all summer long. This is a favorite family friendly event of real western rodeo action geared for all ages. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

RIVERTON - 103rd Fremont County Fair - Youth Horse Show 8 a.m.

ETHETE - Ethete presents the Annual Celebration & Indian Powwow. Watch colorful Native American Indian dancers perform to ancestral drum rhythms in the heart of Wind River Country. Held at Ethete Road and US Hwy. 132. Time was not available. For information call Rose Brockie 332-2992 or email info@windriver.org.

LANDER - The Lander Art Center: Red Desert Audubon Art Show Artists' Opening reception will be from 6-8pm.

LANDER - Lander is proud to host the 4th annual “Run Like A Bighorn” Sinks Canyon Ultimate Trail Run. Bring the family and enjoy this fun run benefit for Sinks Canyon State Park. At 7am the canyon trail race begins (6am registration Sawmill Group Shelter by the park entrance, 3079 Sinks Canyon Road). Learn more.

DUBOIS - Dubois is proud to host the National Day of the Cowboy. Here is your chance to meet and mingle with real western cowboys. Watch the cowboy parade and western shoot-outs, dance to the live music of Pack’n the Main, sample lots of tasty wines, whiskeys, and western cuisine before shopping at the street fair. Bring the family for this fun-filled day in the rustic town of Dubois!

Parade Starts– 11:30 amShootout-12:00pmStreet Fair—12:00pm– 6:00PMShootout– 3:00PMMusic by Pascal– 12:00pm-6:00pmMusic by pack’n the Mail -12:00pm–6:00pmShootout– 6:00pmWhiskey and Wine Tasting-3:00pm– 5:00pmTo learn more call 307-455-2556, duboischamber@gmail.com, duboiswyomingchamber.org, duboiswyoming.org.

LANDER - South Pass City State Historic Site Walk the Flood & Hindle Hike, Talks, and Demos. The walk begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall at 125 South Pass Main St. The tour is approximately 1 mile over slightly inclined terrain. The walk takes about 2 hours. 11-4. Learn more.

ETHETE - The 1st ever All Nations HipHop Summit is Friday and Saturday at Blue Sky Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. each day. The summit will showcase various elements of hip hop, like graffiti art, freestyle rapping, and break dancing. Special guest is Christian Parrish aka Supaman. For more information, contact Stephen Fasthorse at 840-5772.

SOUTH PASS CITY - Catch the Night Shift: Gold Mine Tour & Scotch Tasting. South Pass City State Historic Site features a real Gold Mine and Ghost Town tour where you can Catch the Night Shift: Lantern Carissa Gold Mine Tour and Saloon Scotch Tasting. Tickets $40 per person - limited to only 40 visitors per tour. Call to reserve ticket. Price includes the lantern gold mine tour & saloon scotch tasting. 6:30-9:30pm. 125 South Pass Main St., 307-332-3684 or 307-332-0248,info@southpasscity.com, www.southpasscity.com

Sunday, July 24

RIVERTON - 103rd Fremont County Fair - Youth Dressage Horse Show, 9:30 a.m.

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!

