Arden Fire tops 500 acres; Containment has begun

Four 20-person hotshot crews, two 20-person hand crews, three engines, and two helicopters are working the blaze that began on July 19.



The Arden Fire is being actively suppressed with a mixture of crews on the ground and aerial support. Today’s actions are to continue direct and indirect attack to keep the fire east of Shell Creek and south of Lake Adelaide.





The area around the fire is closed to public access. The closure order and map are on the Bighorn National Forest’s website at http://bit.ly/2a6OyQg

Below: The perimeter the fire as of July 21.

photo h/t Michelle Olsen



#dally #reboot #news

As of earlier this afternoon, authorities were reporting that the Arden Fire burning near Shell Reservoir has reached 10 percent containment. It has grown to 523 acres.