Child Pornography Case Heads to District Court

(Gillette, Wyo.) This week Leonard Zaffarano, who is being charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, waived his preliminary hearing. Zaffarano is a previous Gillette resident who allegedly now lives in Cody. This afternoon he was back in Campbell County Circuit Court, charged additionally with felony sexual abuse of a minor. A warrant had been issued for his arrest and he surrendered to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

His lawyer stated they were no longer asking for bond in the case, which is still an ongoing investigation involving Wyoming's DCI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Judge Wendy Bartlett, at the request of the county attorney's office, set his bond at $50,000 cash-only, with the requirements that if he is released from detention, he not have contact with anyone under the age of 18.