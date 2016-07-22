BREAKING: New fire burning in Ten Sleep Canyon area

Update at 8:45 p.m.: A Worland firefighter tells us that the fire has burned 3,500 acres, but this has not yet been confirmed by officials running the fight. The Bighorn National Forest has not yet responded to our request for more information.

Update at 5:15 p.m.: We're now getting word of evacuations happening between Ten Sleep and West Ten Sleep.

Update at 4:15 p.m.: US 16 is closed both directions all the way across the national forest from about Ten Sleep to Buffalo.



Update at 3:48 p.m.: US 16 between WY 435 and Deer Haven Lodge has been closed for the fire.

