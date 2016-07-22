NCHS film-related programs take funding issues into their own hands

While the renovations continue at Natrona County High School, teachers are settling in to their new classrooms getting ready for the next school year. For NCTV instructor, Lance Madzey, he's settling in with a lot less equipment than he had originally planned for.

During the remodel, Madzey's classroom and studio space were renovated and all new equipment was to be added. This was a welcome development, as much of the equipment utilized by the students had been there for nearly twenty years. Unfortunately, due to the budget restrictions statewide, Madzey's new equipment fund was cut.

Not one to be deterred, Lance Madzey has reached out through social media and a crowdfunding campaign to raise the necessary funds. According to the fundraising page, he hopes to raise $15,300 to cover the purchase of "studio cameras, lighting equipment, audio equipment, tripods, a teleprompter, etc." So far the community response has been great, but as of this writing he is still only 24% of the way to his goal.





In his program, students have the option to take three different types of classes--which are often filled to capacity. Madzey describes these classes: "Film/Television 1 is a film appreciation class with production tossed in there. The kiddos learn how to identify professional techniques then they practice them. Film/TV 2 is a constant onslaught of different media arts projects designed to push the students to learn and produce quality content quickly all the while negotiating the difficulty of a realistic deadline. Film/TV 3 (NCTV) is a class where a slew of students apply for different positions on the crew. Students are in charge of the entire process from conception to delivery. They produce a news magazine like show every week and also produce the state wide film festival at the local theatres owned by Randy Pryde and Craig Hosey. The kids become a family. Can't tell you how many years that there are tears on the last day. The best kind of tears!"





Classes such as these have given former students the necessary skills to break into the incredibly difficult film business. Examples of past successes include Jordan McKim who has worked on The Walking Dead, Constantine, and now Baywatch. Alyssa Carpenter went on to produce, co-write, and act in a film entitled Mahjong and the West. Charles Conkin (who won the best experimental film award at the New York International Independent Film Festival) is working on a feature that he is creating the special effects for as well. Another past student, Lucas Lee Graham, was the director of photography for the film Escape From Tomorrow, filmed undercover at Disneyland, which was the most talked about film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival that year.





Past NCTV student, Lucas Lee Graham, works on a major film production in Hollywood. h/t Lucas Graham







Stories such as these may seem exceptions to the rule, but as Graham was quick to point out, "Yes, there are a lot of film, video, and TV professionals that got their starts in Lance’s class, but there is an even wider span of people that use the communication skills they learned in NCTV to excel themselves, their careers, or even their own businesses. We live in a multi-media world. You will probably hear about the plight of NCTV through some sort of new media and if you are in Casper there is a really solid chance that somewhere in the chain of you consuming that media, one of Lance’s former students was involved." Case in point: the author of this piece is a former student of Lance Madzey's. The skills taught in these classes benefit students who pursue other careers outside of the communications and broadcasting fields. Alaina Binfet, owner of Om on the Range yoga studio here in Casper, recently directed her own television commercial to promote her small business with skills gleaned from her time as an NCTV student. Just recently, NCTV students worked with local Fire Marshall Justin Smith to produce public service announcements.