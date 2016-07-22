Recent arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.











Gregory Chavez, 53, Riverton, Public Intoxication.





Joseph Medicinetop, 50, Riverton, Public Intoxication.





Lander Police Department





25-year-old female of Nebraska was cited for following too close. She rear ended another car in the 200 block of Main St. Lander.





Andrea Weber, 53, Riverton, cited for improper backing.





Jacqueline Campbell, 28, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.





Travis Vance, 35, Male, Arrested for LPD Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office





Shane Cook, 21, Riverton, Parole Violation, Escape from Minimum Security Facility/Arrest Warrant/State of Wyoming Board of Parole.







A 25-year-old Florida man became lost in the area of Brooks Lake yesterday afternoon. He was located by Fremont County Search and Rescue within an hour.





