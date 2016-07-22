Weekend Roundup: Balloon Mass Launch; Carnival; Pokemon GO Lure-A-Thon; Caspar Collins Days

(Casper, Wyo.) - Bring on the weekend Casper!
After a HOT week it is time for some FUN In the SUN, check out what's going down around the OC this weekend:
Friday, July 22nd
- The Casper Ghost Tours Return at Downtown Casper at 8:30 pm.
- NCSD Stuff the Bus Drive.
- Pathways Innovation Center Open House Celebration from 12:00 pm-8:00 pm.
- Excel Academy Grand Opening at City Park at 6:30 pm.
- All American Wrestling Camp at KWHS.
- Casper Boxing Club FUNdrasier at Plains Tire from 10:00 am-5:00 pm.
- Frazier Shows Carnival at the Eastridge Mall from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm.
- Re/Max the Group Pepsi Sky Lantern and Glow at 7:00 pm at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
Saturday, July 23rd
- Re/Max the Group Mass Balloon Launch at 6:00 am at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
- Wyoming Train To Hunt Challenge atop Casper Mountain at the Casper Mountain Archery Range.
- Skunk Hollow Sneaker Chase at Casper Mountain at 8:00 am.
- Pokemon Go Lure-A-Thon at the Natrona County Public Library at 8:00 am.
- Fort Caspar Museum Hosts Caspar Collins Days from 9:00 am-4:00 pm.
- Re/Max the Group Downtown Balloon Fest Downtown Casper from 6:00 pm-10:00 pm.
- Annual Alcova Poker Run at Alova Lake.
- Party in the Parking Lot at FireRock from 12:00 pm-10:-00 pm.
Feature Photo: h/t Marty Wood /Pitchengine Communities
#oilcity #news #whatshappening